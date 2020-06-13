FALCON, Colo. — Patricia J (Brand) Hillyer, 67, of Falcon, Colo., passed away at home Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Family members are planning a celebration of Patricia’s life at a later date once social distancing restrictions have been lifted. Inurnment will take place at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
Patricia was born on March 27, 1953, in Norton, Kan., to Frank and Ruth (Harrold) Brand; she was the youngest of eleven children. She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney Senior High in 1971.
On Feb. 26, 1972, she married Lacy Hillyer of Grand Island, where they resided and worked until Lacy joined the United States Air Force. During their time in the Air Force they lived in Biloxi, Miss., Caribou, Maine; Stuttgart, Germany; Honolulu and Minot, N.D. While in Hawaii they were blessed with the adoption of their daughter, Jessica.
Patricia worked for both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army Civil Service Agencies of the Department of Defense. Upon separation from the U.S. Air Force, they settled in the Denver area, where she worked for the U.S. Air Force Finance Center at Lowry Air Force Base. Upon a change in Lacy’s employment and subsequent relocation to the Colorado Springs area, Patricia transferred positions to the U.S. Air Force Academy until terminating her employment to give all her time to being a mother to their daughter. Once Jessica was older, Patricia returned to the work force as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement.
Patricia enjoyed traveling the world and living in various countries while she and Lacy were in the Air Force. She enjoyed the experiences and differences in the cultures, the customs and the different types of cuisines, some of the cuisines more so than others. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and seeing their faces light-up opening gifts on their birthdays and on Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, Lacy Hillyer; her daughter, Jessica (Zach) Gray; her brothers, Frank and Hal; sisters, Ruth and Donna; and the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Kinsley and Bryant.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings, Eldon, Merna, Arlene, Robert, Richard and Kenneth.