AMARILLO, Texas — Patricia Ann “Pat” Gerdes, 85, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Pat was born May 19, 1934, in Nashport, Ohio, to Roy and Ruth Rittenhouse. She married Virgil “Bud” Gerdes on Sept. 5, 1953.
Pat worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service while living in Hebron, Neb. The couple moved to Grand Island in 1959, and later to Amarillo, Texas, in 1974.
Pat dedicated her life to caring for her family, and especially loved looking after her grandkids. Pat was a woman of strong faith and spent a lot of time in prayer. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Mary Gerdes of Shawnee, Kan., and Rick and Melissa Gerdes of Amarillo; a daughter, Rhonda Stout of Amarillo; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud Gerdes; a daughter, Diana Stoddard; an infant son, Michael Gerdes; and a brother, James Leroy Rittenhouse.