TUCSON, Ariz. — Patricia L. “Pat” Sanford ended her journey of life on Nov. 2, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz., at age 84.
She was born on June 11, 1935, in Doniphan. Her parents were Loren G. Creason and Aradell Ruth Huffman.
She attended Longfellow Elementary and Hastings Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating in 1952. She attended Kearney State Teacher’s College.
She married Richard L. Sanford on Aug. 3, 1953. In 1955, Pat and Richard moved from Hastings to Grand Island, where they resided for 32 years. Pat was employed at various law firms. In 1972, Pat was appointed as the first female associate judge of the Hall County Court. She was employed by Cunningham Law Office from 1980 until 1987.
The couple then moved to Tucson, Ariz. She was employed at Chandler, Tullar, Udall and Redhair Law Office until July 1991.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; brothers, Robert Creason and John Creason (husband of Cindy) of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Cindy Creason of Fremont, Doris Sanford and Mary Jane Horton of Hastings; brother-in-law, Willis Horton (husband of Mary Jane); many nephews and nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces; great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roger Creason and Richard Creason (husband of June) of Fremont; sister, Donna Crecelius of Crete; brothers-in-law, Don Crecelius (husband of Donna) of Crete, Raymond Sanford (husband of Doris) and Louie Sanford (husband of Barbara) of Hastings; sisters-in-law, June Creason of Fremont and Barbara Sanford of Hastings; and a great-great-nephew, Benjamin Diecker of Hastings.
Final resting place with graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, with United Methodist minister Dorothy Aspegren officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to personal choice in memory of Pat.