Patricia “Pat” Osborn Kaiser, 90, of Grand Island, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood.
Services to honor Pat’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with visitation being held the hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Pat was born on Oct. 21, 1929, in Denver, Colo., daughter of Pearle and Della (Swaincutt) Johnson.
She was raised in Lexington, where she completed her education at Lexington Senior High in 1948. On April 8, 1951, Pat was united in marriage to Rex Osborn. This union was blessed with two sons, David and Terry.
While raising her family in Lexington, she was employed as a scrub nurse at the Lexington hospital.
In 1972, Pat and her family relocated to Grand Island, where she was employed for many years as a nursing assistant for Dr. Lawton at the Grand Island Clinic. On Dec. 26, 1991, she married Ronald Kaiser.
Early in her retirement, Pat enjoyed gambling at Fort Randall and bowling, but most recently she enjoyed the peaceful time with family at home.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Kaiser of Grand Island; sons, David Osborn (Connie Hemrick) of Grand Island and Terry (Deb) Osborn of Lincoln; stepson, Ralph Kaiser; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rex Osborn; a grandson, Matthew Osborn; and her brothers and sisters.