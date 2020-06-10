Patrick H. “Pat” Mulligan, 87, of Grand Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Country House Residence in Grand Island, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s Cathedral’s Facebook page.
Visitation, without the family present, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and facemasks will be required. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral or Grand Island Central Catholic.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral or Grand Island Central Catholic.