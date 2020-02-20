Patricia “Pat” Osborn Kaiser, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood.

Services to honor Pat’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be the hour prior to the service. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

