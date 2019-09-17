Oryl Fischer, 92

BROKEN BOW — Oryl L. Fischer, 92, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Off Broadway in Broken Bow. God called Oryl home, transferring his membership to the Church Triumphant.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow.
Oryl was born on May 27, 1927, to John Peter Onke Fischer and Sarah Luella (Frisbee) in Alvo. He attended rural schools in Cass County, and graduated from high school in Eagle in 1944. He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1949. Oryl served in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1946, and was recalled in 1951.
Oryl married Marilyn Mae Miller on Jan. 21, 1951, in Osceola. To this union three children were born.
Oryl was employed by the United States Department of Agriculture – Soil Conservation Service from 1951-1992, serving the counties of Polk, Gage, Madison, Sherman and Custer, from where he retired in 1992. In 1993, he obtained his Realtor’s license and sold real estate for Dave Davis Realty and in 1998, with Farmers National Company.
He enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing the organ for worship services and serving on various church boards. He taught organ lessons and served the community by sharing Gospel and Christian music during visits with shut-ins. He also shared ministry in the local hospitals and nursing homes.
Oryl was a member of the United Methodist church for more than 75 years, the Broken Bow United Methodist for more than 50 years and a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Oryl is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Diane (Rankin) Fischer of Blair; a daughter, Rebecca Hardy of Ainsworth; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Fischer of Cary, N.C., Jonathan Fischer of Norfolk, Joshua (Hayley) Fischer of Fremont, Christina (Tony) Buckles of Ainsworth and Brandon (Tea) Hardy of Odenton, Md.; nine great-grandchildren, Chloe and Hayden Fischer, Mia Fischer, Abigail Fischer, Max Hardy, Monroe, Sutton, Anniston and Jade Buckles.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years; a daughter, Debra Baller; sons-in-law, Bill Baller and Jerry Hardy; his parents; and a brother, Noel Fischer.
Inurnment will be at the Osceola Cemetery in Osceola.
Memorials may be directed to Aldersgate Renewal Ministries Legacy Fund and Off Broadway Assisted Living.