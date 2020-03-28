GRETNA - Orville Roy Miller, 98, formerly of rural Wheeler County, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Silver Ridge Assisted Living in Gretna.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is limiting the size of gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Ericson, with military honors conducted by the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: Wheeler County Foundation or the Wounded Warriors.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to Orville Miller Family, c/o Steven Miller, 9630 Chutney Drive, Omaha, NE 68136.
Additionally, condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.
Orville was born Aug. 17, 1921, to Roy and Marie (Marisch) Miller on the farm in southeast Wheeler County. He attended school at Prairie Gem District 20 and graduated from Wheeler County High School in Bartlett with the Class of 1940. He served in the Air Force Corps during World War II. He was a flight engineer on the B-24 aircraft. After the war, Orville returned home and worked on the family farm with his father. On June 23, 1950, he married Betty J Wullschleger in Leigh. They made their home on a farm north of Spalding, where they lived until moving to Omaha area in 2016. To this union, eight children were born: Jon, Allen, Steve, Dean, Janet, Patty, Lisa and Carol.
Orville loved nature and enjoyed working on the farm. He was a strong advocate for conservation and enjoyed watching the changes in the seasons. He loved the Sandhills and appreciated the beauty, serenity and solitude of living there. On the farm, they had many different livestock over the years, but he was always partial to shorthorn cattle and Chester White hogs. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Spalding and served on the church board. Orville and Betty started a young adult group called the Mariners. During the 1960s the family transferred to the Bartlett United Methodist Church. Orville and Betty remained active members at the church their entire lives and served on various committees and the church board. Orville was a 4-H leader and co-founder of Prairie Workers 4-H Club. He was a member of the Farm Bureau. He served many years on the Wheeler County Fair Board. He worked with the GLW extension service on many projects through the years. He served on the school board for Prairie Gem School until it merged to form Wheeler Central Schools. Orville was a member of the American Legion. In 2017, at the Wheeler County Fair, all veterans were honored, and Orville was given special recognition as the oldest veteran from Wheeler County. This touched him deeply.
Orville enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren pursue their interests. He loved talking with each one of them to find out what they were doing. In 2016, Orville and Betty moved to Elkhorn, and resided at Marquis Place Assisted Living. After the death of Betty in 2019, Orville moved to Silver Ridge Assisted Living in Gretna. Orville was a favorite resident at both places and touched the lives of many of the staff there.
He is survived by his children, Jon (Mary) of Randolph, Allen of Spalding, Steven (Kelly) of Omaha, Dean of Spalding, Janet (Ben) Hulinsky of Westmoreland, Kan., Patty (John) Seier of Lincoln, Lisa (Roy) Seier of Fremont, Carol (Chuck) Sachs of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Orville is also survived by his sister, Opal Maben of Lee Summit, Mo; brother, Kenneth (Rosella) Miller of Spalding; brothers-in-law, Dale Sheldon of Albion, Paul Butler of Imperial Beach, Calif., Ken Wullschleger of Los Angeles, Calif., and Raymond (Betty) Wullschleger of Stanton; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Orville was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; infant daughter, Katherine; granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller; parents, Roy and Marie; sisters, Kathleen Sheldon and Eileen Butler; brother-in-law, Bill Maben; sister-in-law, Jo Wullschleger.