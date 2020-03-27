GRETNA — Orville Roy Miller, 98, formerly of rural Wheeler County, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Silver Ridge Assisted Living in Gretna.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is limiting the size of gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Ericson, with military honors conducted by the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Wheeler County Foundation or the Wounded Warriors. Condolences and memorials may be sent to Orville Miller Family, c/o Steven Miller, 9630 Chutney Drive, Omaha, NE 68136.
Additionally, condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.