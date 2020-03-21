LEXINGTON — Orvel T. Vollmer, 90, of Lexington passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Avamere in Lexington.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23, at the Evergreen Cemetery north of Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer officiating.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Current CDC guidelines will be observed during this time; please refer to reynoldslovefuneralhome.com for information.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Senior Center.
Orvel was born May 27, 1929, to Fred and Jessie (Musser) Vollmer north of Overton on a farmstead. He attended District 21 country school northeast of Lexington.
He married Lois Brown of Eddyville in Elwood on Aug. 28, 1949. To this union four children were born: Shawna, Rhonda, Kevin and Annette. The couple lived northeast of Lexington the majority of their married life. Lois preceded him in death on May 3, 1996. Orvel then moved into Lexington and continued to work until the age of 74. During his working years he worked for Harold and Eva Anthony and later for Don and Linda Anthony on their farms.
Orvel enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with his neighbors. After retirement, Orvel enjoyed his time at the Lexington Senior Center, playing pool, cards and bingo and walking his dog. He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Orvel is survived by his children, Shawna and husband Calvin Heusinkvelt of Grand Island, Rhonda and husband Tim Johnson of Lexington, Kevin and his wife Susie Vollmer of Grand Island and Annette and husband John Harris of Kearney; eight grandchildren, Kelly Goertzen, Shane Hemmer, Ryan (Jeni) Johnson, Kurtis (Eva) Johnson, Andrea Johnson, Jayne (Chris) Robbins, Zach (Kaylee) Harris and Jessie Harris and fiancé Chris Lundquist; eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Orvel was preceded in death by his parents; wife; seven brothers; two sisters; and a grandson; Brent Johnson.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting www.reynoldslovefunerhome.com