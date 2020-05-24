Orva Samuelson, 95

LINCOLN — Orva B. Samuelson, 95, of Lincoln died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev. Steven Peeler will officiate. Friends and extended family are invited to join the service, which will be live-streamed via Facebook on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page beginning 15 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.
Orva was born Jan. 19, 1925, in Cylinder, Iowa, to Thomas and Mattie (Naig) Gjerde. She graduated from high school at Emmetsburg, Iowa, and later moved to Lincoln and worked for Smith Dorsey Pharmaceutical. She married Richard W. Samuelson on May 17, 1953, in Emmetsburg. Like many couples, they met through an acquaintance and spent many nights dancing at the Pla Mor Ballroom in Lincoln, then in later years at the Liederkranz in Grand Island.
Orva lived five years in Lincoln, 13 in Columbus, 44 years in Grand Island, and returned to Lincoln for her last five years. While in Grand Island, Orva sold Avon to many loving customers, most of whom ended up being her dearest friends.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Janell and Terry Schutte of Lincoln; three grandchildren and their spouses, Dr. Jessica and Bret Leibhart of Ogallala, Jacob and Ashley Schutte of Lincoln and Jeffrey and Melynda Schutte of Tekamah. She totally adored her nine great-grandchildren and the times they came to visit. She is also survived by a sister, Muriel Gilman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Samuelson, in 1999; a sister, Juanita Ketterer; and a brother, Bud Gjerde.
Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church.
