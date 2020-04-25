HARVARD — Orrin Krous, 88, formerly of Harvard, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Harvard Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with the arrangements.
Orrin was born April 1, 1932, at Hazard, the son of Otto and Lennie (White) Krous. He was raised and received his education in Hazard.
Orrin enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea. On June 2, 1953, he was united in marriage to Ima Jean Burson at Loup City. They lived in Ravenna and Odessa and in 1958 they made their home at Harvard.
He enjoyed fishing and gardening. His greatest pleasure were his grandkids. He was a member of the VFW.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Orrin and Pat Krous of Moberly, Mo., Herman Krous of Downs, Kan., Robert and Jody Krous of Burlington, N.C., Alan and Teresa Krous of Fremont and Linda Krous of Nelson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother, Calvin Krous of Grand Junction, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2008, and his parents.