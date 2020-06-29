AURORA — Orlo Carriker, 86, of Aurora, formerly of Phillips, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Lincoln.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. A private family funeral service will be held. A public graveside service will be at 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Phillips Cemetery. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Orlo D. Carriker, the son of LeRoy Strawn and Erma Katherine (Keller) Carriker, was born at Harvard on Jan. 27, 1934.
Orlo attended Rural District 68 near Harvard and graduated from Harvard High School in 1952. He worked on the family farm near Harvard.
On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to Arlene E. Stark. One month later, Orlo was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War. He served for two years, being honorably discharged in July 1958. They had five children: Dale, Julie, Alan, JoAnn and Daniel. Orlo owned Carriker Garage in Phillips and then went to work at Bonnavilla Homes for 30-plus years as an electrician and welder. Orlo and Arlene had just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.
Orlo was a member of the Phillips United Methodist Church, where he served as a board member. He also was a member of the Phillips Fire Department and Phillips Town Board and was a Boy Scout leader. Orlo enjoyed bowling, horseshoe pitching, fishing and camping, and watching Cornhusker football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ruth Thayer, Bernice Worthey, Alta Rauscher and Laura Dana; and three brothers, Marvin, Wayne and Dean Carriker.
Those who remain to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene Carriker, of Aurora; five children and their spouses, Dale and Carolyn of Hastings, Julie and John Jr. Briseno of Phillips, Alan and Patty Carriker of Phillips, JoAnn and Carroll Smith of Phillips, and Daniel Carriker of Overland Park, Kan.; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.