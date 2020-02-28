Olga A. Sweet, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at home.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be held after service in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with refreshments to follow back at the church.
Olga was born April 18, 1934, to Charles and Alverez (Konert) Petersen at Cedar Rapids. She moved to Grand Island for high school and graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
She was united in marriage to Dale Sweet on June 4, 1952, at the First Christian Church in Mankato, Kan. The couple made their home in Grand Island and raised their family. Olga stayed home to raise her family and helped at Dale’s TV repair service. She also operated an antique shop called the General Store with her husband and son.
She was a member of United Methodist Women, a Cub Scout leader, Y Giggles girls, and a charter member for Prairie Pioneers.
Olga enjoyed quilting, knitting and sewing.
She is survived by her three sons, Charles (Nancy) Sweet of Tyler, Texas, John Sweet of Barstow, Calif., and Karl and Vicki Sweet of Grand Island; a daughter, Suanne Sweet-Davis; a brother, Joe Petersen of Shawnee, Kan.; a nephew, Mark Huebner; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two great-grandsons, Freedom Michael and Devin Issac.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.