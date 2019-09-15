MASON CITY — Norman A. Schall, 85, of Mason City passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City.
He will be laid to rest at a later date in Mason City.
Norman was born July 3, 1934, to Jim and Olive Schall (Crosley) in Mason City.
He is survived by two children and their spouses, Debbie and Allen Gross of Grand Island and Tim and Bambi Schall of Mason City; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Sandy Schall and Lyle and Kay Schall of Broken Bow, and Eldon and Karm Schall of Litchfield; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Dale Baltz of Loup City; and five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth (Margret) Schall and Dale (LaWanna) Schall; and one sister, Dorothy (Glen) Adams.