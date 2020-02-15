HASTINGS — Norman C. Krebs, 88, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Norman was born Sept. 29, 1931, in Grand Island to Kenneth R. and Lillian (Gumpbrecht) Krebs. He graduated from Scotia High School. Norman married Joann Tatlow on Sept. 3, 1950, in Elba.
Norman worked as a machinist for Mode O’Day, repaired sewing machines, drove a semi for Juniata Co-op for 29 years, and played in the Paul Kothe Band for many years. He was a member of Eagles Aerie No. 592 and a past member of Elks. Norman loved woodworking and worked at the woodshop at Good Samaritan Village.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Krebs, of Hastings; his children and spouses, Christal Weeks of Juniata, Terry and Suzanne Krebs of Clemmons, N.C., Carol and Randy Messick of Estes Park, Colo., and Robin and Mycael Rose of Burr Oak, Kan.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Karen Austin, of Hastings.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lyle and Kermit Krebs; his son-in-law, Michael Weeks; and an infant granddaughter, Julia Krebs.