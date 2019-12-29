ORD — Norma Sims, 96, of Ord passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Valley View Living Center in Ord.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel.
Norma was born Sept. 23, 1923, in Tisbury, England, to Fredrick and Fanny (Best) Coombs. She was raised in England where she attended school.
Norma met William G. Sims while he was in the United States Army and stationed in England. The couple was married on June 3, 1944, in England. In 1945, they settled in Nebraska and farmed in the Davis Creek area of Greeley County for 32 years. In 1977, they moved to Ord and Norma worked in the laundry department at Valley County Hospital for nine years.
Norma was a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 50 years,k and was active with the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and flower gardening. She and William will be remembered for their dancing to big band music.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David and Cheryl Sims of Phillips; two daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie and Dean Hiser of North Platte and Linda and Ron Vasicek of Ord; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William who passed away in November 1993; a grandson, William Sims; two great-granddaughters, Alissa and Alyssa Crome; and her 16 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.