Norma Rodine, 92

STROMSBURG — Norma C. Rodine, 92, of Stromsburg, formerly of Polk, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church in Polk with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will be held in the Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.
Memorials are suggested to Polk Fire Department and Swede Plain Cemetery. Condolences may also be sent to family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses, Dianne and Alfred L’Heureux of Polk, Donna and Michael Rhoades of Webster City, Iowa, and Duane and Brenda Rodine of Polk; her sister; Marilyn Donelson of Newman Grove, and nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one grandson, Derek Rodine; one infant great-grandson, Derek Wilkinson; and one brother, Wallace Lind.