CHAPMAN — Norma Rae Husmann, 87, of Chapman, died Saturday May 23, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
A private graveside service will be at the Chapman Cemetery with Pastor Bonnie Linton-Hendrick officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Norma was born Feb. 21, 1933, to Frederick and Vera (Wilson) Henk in Mead Township, Merrick County, Nebraska. She grew up and attended school in Central City, graduating in 1951. After high school she moved to Los Angeles, Calif., and worked as a telephone operator for a couple of years before returning home to Central City.
In January 1954, Norma met tall, red-headed Bob Husmann at a local dance. On their first date, Bob told Norma she was the woman he would marry, to which she replied, “There are no strings on this girl!”
Six months later, Bob and Norma were married on July 18, 1954, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. Three sons followed in quick succession before Norma was rewarded with a daughter (Norma was sure the whole hospital heard her shout of joy).
Bob and Norma made their home on the Husmann family farm just north of Chapman. Though she never planned to be a farmer’s wife, she quickly adapted and was a strong and loving partner to Bob for the next 64 years.
After raising her children, Norma worked for Fonner Park as a cashier for eight years. She then worked for K-Mart in Grand Island for 15 years before retiring to spend more time with family, read a good book and volunteer for the Chapman United Methodist Church, Merrick Medical Center Auxiliary Thrift Shop and Meals on Wheels.
Norma loved to socialize and was always ready to have some fun dancing at the Platt-Duetsche, playing cards, cheating at “spoons” with her grandkids, and sharing coffee and conversation with the church ladies. But she was happiest being surrounded by family eating homemade ice cream and chocolate cake.
She had a warmth and quick wit, mixed with a little sass, that made her fun to be around and explains why Bob was so enchanted on their first date. She was a blessing to her family and we could not have asked for a better wife, mother and grandmother.
Norma is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Mitchell and Toni Husmann of Central City, Scott and Rhonda Husmann of Phillips and Dann and Laure Husmann of Lincoln; one daughter and son-in-law, Connee and Rodney Bergmark of Chapman; one sister, Cheryl Spencer of Dayton, Ohio; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Nelsen of Lincoln, Dorothy Lilienthal of Grand Island and Doris Husmann of Lindsay, Texas; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Eugene Husmann in 2018; her parents; one grandson, Jacob Rudolf; two brothers, Robert Henk and Duane Henk; one sister, Lois Carter; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Henk and Janice Henk; and a brother-in-law, Dale Carter.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Chapman United Methodist Church or Merrick Medical Center Auxiliary in Central City.
