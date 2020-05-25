Norma Rae Husmann, 87

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN PHELPS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN HARLAN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL NOON CDT MONDAY. * AT 1154 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING ON ALREADY SATURATED GROUND. ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ACROSS THE AREA. THE SCATTERED NATURE OF THE RAIN WILL CAUSE DRASTIC VARIATIONS OF RAINFALL IN SHORT DISTANCES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KEARNEY, MINDEN, GIBBON, ALMA, SHELTON, FRANKLIN, KENESAW, AXTELL, HILDRETH, WILCOX, CAMPBELL, HOLSTEIN, FUNK, REPUBLICAN CITY, UPLAND, NAPONEE, BLOOMINGTON, RIVERTON, HEARTWELL AND PROSSER. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO THREE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA AS SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AND MOVE ACROSS THE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. &&