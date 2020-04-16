ORD — Norma Philbrick, 93, of Ord passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Mrs. Philbrick’s wishes were to be cremated. In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Ord with inurnment in the Ord City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent in care of Larry Philbrick, 1330 L Street, Ord, NE 68862. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Valley View Senior Village. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Dean was born May 16, 1926, at Ord, to Norman and Jennie (Gizinski) Holt.
On June 19, 1947, Norma was united in marriage to Robert B. Philbrick at Hastings. The couple spent their entire life in Ord. They loved fishing and going on drives in the country.
Norma was an excellent seamstress and made many clothes, gloves, mittens and other items for the family. She could take an old piece of furniture and restore it to look brand-new. Norma did genealogy for the Philbrick, Holt and Gizinski families. Norma had fond memories of Evelyn Sharp, who taught her Red Cross swim lessons and also dated her stepbrother, Melvin Moore.
Norma was a life member of V.F.W. Auxiliary, and helped with many of their projects throughout the years.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Carol Philbrick and Monty and Janet Philbrick, all of Ord; grandchildren, Bryan Philbrick, Bryce Philbrick, Tracy (Doug) Kriss and Trent (Angela) Philbrick; great-grandchildren, Devin (Penny) Philbrick, Breon Philbrick (fiancé’ Hailey England), Raven Philbrick, Alexa Philbrick, Hunter Kriss, Blaine Kriss, Rebecca Kriss, Taylor Philbrick and Lauren Philbrick; and great-great-grandchildren, Adryan, Keeligh and Allanah Philbrick; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; brothers, Earnest and Jack Holt; and a stepbrother, Melvin Moore.