Norma Petska, 89

ORD — Norma (Owens) Petska, 89, of Ord passed Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Fathers Scott Harter and Jim Heithoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Make a Wish Foundation or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Norma Elizabeth Owens was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Arcadia to Paul and Hazel (Carver) Owens. She attended country schools near Arcadia during her elementary years before graduating as the valedictorian of the Arcadia High School, Class of 1948. During her high school years, Norma served as a class officer, participated in various clubs and activities, and enjoyed photography and literature.
After graduation, Norma worked for First National Bank in Ord. She married Don Petska in 1952 and lived with her new husband on farms southwest of Ord, until moving to their current farm in 1959. Norma continued her job at the bank and also helped with the family farm and ranch operations. Don and Norma were blessed with four children, Janie, Kerry, Marty and Mickie.
Norma was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Altar Society and a local extension club. She loved nature, going for walks, playing the organ, cooking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Norma’s family remembers her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit.
Survivors include Don Petska of Ord, her husband of 67 years; four children and their spouses, Janie and Dale Zadina, Kerry and Shelly Petska, Marty and Patricia Petska and Mickie Petska, all of Ord; her grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Veeve Holtz, Nikki and Mike Pfeil, Kara and Gabe Cordell, Travis Petska, Trevor and Beckie Petska, Rory and Britney Petska, Dr. Rachel and Adam Wade, Jesse Petska, Heather and Brian Zaruba, Chad and Leah Petska, Kurt and Ashley Petska, Samantha Bryan, Casey Miller and Taylor and Logan Miller; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dixie (Owens) Oatman of Loveland, Colo.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Phyllis Owens, Pauline Apperson and Wilma Apperson; and her brother, Raymond “Bud” Owens.