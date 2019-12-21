Norma McWhirter, 93

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Norma G. McWhirter, 93, of Tonto Basin, Ariz., formerly of Hastings, passed away Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, at Payson Care Center in Payson, Ariz.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Norma was born March 1, 1926, in Omaha, to Art and Irene (Snyder) Sigel. She grew up in Omaha.
She was united in marriage to LaVern Clifford McWhirter on Nov. 2, 1947. The couple lived in Hastings.
Norma enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling and family gatherings.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Connie and John Koval, Nancy and Mike Snetsinger and Craig and Denice McWhirter; her grandchildren, Renee Orlandi, Chris Orlandi, Brenna Garza, Joel Snetsinger, Brian Snetsinger, Jennifer McCullough, Jorden Snetsinger and Matt McWhirter; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Marilyn Schukei, Marilyn McWhirter, Bev Quandt, Phyllis Marian and Darlene McWhirter; two brothers-in-law, Floyd Marian and Bob Hinrichs; a cousin and his wife, John and Judy Crabtree; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, LaVern McWhirter; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Copp; four brothers-in-law, Loran Quandt, Robert McWhirter, Allen Schukei and Gilbert McWhirter; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Vernon and Myrna Saulter; and her parents, Arthur and Irene Sigel. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughters, Katy Ann and Kelly Nicole McWhirter.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.