CARLSBAD, Calif. — Norm Bahr, a member of the “greatest generation,” died on Nov. 6, 2019, in Carlsbad, Calif. He was 96.
Services will be privately held at the Grand Island Cemetery at a later date.
Norman Bassett Bahr was the youngest son of Gairhart and Elizabeth Bahr, born on Oct. 10, 1923, in Rapid City, S.D. Norm lived a hardscrabble childhood that imbued him with a grit and determination that would carry him through the rest of his life.
Following high school, Norm enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during the war as a flight instructor at March Field in California. He loved to fly and continued to do so privately for decades.
After the war, Norm graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He stayed in Nebraska after school, becoming a business owner and active member of the community in Grand Island. He served on the boards of directors for Norwest Bank, the St. Francis Hospital Foundation, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Methodist Church and the Grand Island Engineers Club. He was a past president of the Lions Club, Tectum of Iowa and Tech Truss Tees.
Norm was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting and camping in the mountains. He played tennis and golf and he traveled all over the world, from China to New Zealand to Singapore.
Norm is survived by his sons, Norm Bahr and Bill Bahr; his daughters, Carmen Duffek and Beth Lombardi; and his grandchildren, Eric, Douglas, Ryan, Renee, Will, Gabriel and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gairhart and Elizabeth; his siblings, James, Betty, Virginia and Jean; his first wife, Geraldine; and by his second wife, Peppy.