Norbert Dorszynski, 92, of Grand Island died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul.
Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Egging celebrating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
A vigil will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Apfel Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Norbert was born on June 2, 1927, in Farwell to Simon and Mary (Rockowiz) Dorszynski. He grew up on the farm and attended Farwell School graduating in 1945.
He entered the United States Army on March 6, 1951, serving during the Korean War. Norbert was honorably discharged on Dec. 5, 1952.
On Feb. 4, 1956, Norbert was united in marriage to Delores Lemburg at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island. The couple farmed near Farwell and Aurora, and later moved to Grand Island where he worked in assembly for Case New Holland for 22 years.
Norbert was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Eagles Club, Elks, Platt Duetsche and the Legion. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Kathleen Dorszynski of Grand Island and DeAnn and Ed Epling of Rio Rancho, N.M.; a granddaughter, Rochell Reier of Grand Island; three great-grandchildren, Boyd Bartlett, Shelby Fitzsimons and Jaxon Fitzsimons; and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Lemburg and Delores Lemburg, both of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores in 2006; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dominic and Evelyn Dorszynski.