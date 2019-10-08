Noelle Hruza, 82

NORTH BEND — Noelle M. Hruza 82, of North Bend passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a Rosary at 9:45 a.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Dennis Hunt will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Central City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
Noelle was born June 5, 1937, in Rogers, to Alois and Marie (Vogel) Hruza.
She resided in North Bend before moving to Fremont. She was a nurse.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Joan Hruza of Morse Bluff; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Don and Jerry Hruza.
Online condolences can be made at www.mosermemorialchapels.com