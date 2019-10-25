Nini Pham, 16, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel. A vigil Rosary will be at 6:30.
Nini was born on Dec. 13, 2002, at Grand Island to Bang Pham and Hongloan Le. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Jefferson School and Central Catholic High School.
She loved sports, especially volleyball and basketball, and cheerleading. She was a cheerleader at Central Catholic High School. She enjoyed the time she spent with her friends and shopping. Nini was such a caring and loving person.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; brother, Jackie; sister, Tina; and grandparents, Van Vinh Le and Kim AnhLuu.
Welcoming her to Heaven will be her grandmother, Nhieu Pham.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.