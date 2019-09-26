WOOD RIVER — Nina Skeen, 76, of Wood River died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Wood River. The Rev. Cathryn Love will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.apfelfuneral.com.
Nina Skeen was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Grand Island to Helen and Harold Albee. Nina received her education in Grand Island and was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High. After graduation she worked at the local phone company and ran a cake-decorating business for many years. After she raised her kids she went back to work making floral arrangements for a local flower shop.
She was united in marriage to Rodney Skeen on Jan. 14, 1962.
Nina was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wood River.
In her free time she enjoyed baking, arts and crafts, gardening, making flower arrangements and spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Rodney of Wood River; daughter, Sherri Miller of York; sons, David Skeen and Steven Skeen, both of Wood River, and Russel Skeen of Grand Island; and nine grandchildren.