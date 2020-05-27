FULLERTON — Neil E. Hinton, 85, passed away April 15, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Covington, Wash., from a long illness.
Neil was born Sept. 30, 1934, at Belgrade to Dale and Inez (Cain) Hinton. He attended Belgrade Public School and graduated in 1951. He then taught school for one year in a rural school near Lindsay.
In 1953, he married Mary Miller from Cedar Rapids. They went to California to live. He worked in several places; the most interesting and last one was NBC as a prop man for TV programs and movies. He had the opportunity to be acquainted with several movie stars.
Neil and Mary returned to Nebraska in the late 1990s, making their home in Fullerton. Mary preceded him in death in 2016. They loved to go fishing, often talking about “the big one that got away.”
Neil was a Husker fan. He loved sports. While in high school his dad took him, “Popeye” and the Hellbusch twins to Omaha to see the Harlem Globe Trotters play a basketball game.
He leaves to mourn six daughters, Terry VanCleve of Tustin, Calif., Cheryl (Ron) Gaylor of Lynchburg, Va., Kelly (Paul) Howell of Covington, Wash., Kerry Carey of Careywood, Idaho, Samantha Hinton of San Diego, Calif., and Nicole Hinton of Laurel, Miss.; nine grandchildren; sisters, LaVonne Wondercheck of Fullerton, LaVerne Herod, Cathy Blanton and Diane Kenny; sister-in-law, Madeline Zwiener; and several nieces and nephews.
Others preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Gene (Popeye), and wife, Frankie, and their two babies; a sister, Betty Lou; son-in-law, Rick VanCleve; brothers-in-law, John Wondercheck, Herold Harod and Keith Blanton; and grandparents.
Neil and Gene were always together at work, fun and mischief! They both worked for the same company in California until Gene’s death.
Neil will be missed by his family and many friends.