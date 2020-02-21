CHICAGO — Nato Valdez, 87, of Chicago, Ill., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, Ill.
Interment will be Monday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, Ill.
Nato was born in Horton, Kan. At the age of 9 years old, he and his siblings, Ignacio Valdez, Jesse Valdez, Mary (Valdez) Trejo and Benjamin Valdez, were orphaned when their parents passed away early in life. He was moved to Grand Island with his siblings. At the age of 18 years old he moved to Chicago and soon enlisted into the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean war. He stayed in Chicago after his discharge from the Army and met and married Carmelita Noceda. He was a welder by trade and he had and raised six children with Carmelita. Their current surviving children are Phillip Ramirez, Rachael Crespo (Valdez), Rebecca Luisi (Valdez) and Gilbert Valdez. Two children, Michael Ramirez and Jessica Ramirez have passed away. Nato also is survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many family members still in Grand Island.
Nato was loved by all of his family and he loved his family right back. He was loyal and was always there if anyone needed him. He was a man of few words but many actions that showed his love, strength and perseverance to live life happily regardless of its hardships and heartbreaks. He taught his children and those around him to do the same. He loved God. He credited his Lord with everything in life. He knew because of his wonderful God, that he was able to get through life and that love was the most important thing in life. He knew that he lived a long and beautiful life because of how God took care of him. He often said, “God took care of me, I don’t know why, but He did.”
Yes, God took care of him very well. Now he is home. You made us all proud and we love you more than you’ll ever know!