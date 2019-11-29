BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Nathan S. Anderson, 37, formerly of Ord, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at the Brooklyn United Methodist Church Home in Brooklyn, N.Y., from complications stemming from juvenile diabetes.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday at the Bethel Baptist in Ord. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate.
Nathan Samuel was born April 16, 1982, at Normal, Ill., and was adopted at birth to Alan and Sherri Anderson of Ord.
He grew up in Ord where he attended and was baptized at the Bethel Baptist Church. He graduated from Ord High School in 2001, where he participated in speech, drama, band and football. Growing up Nathan took several years of piano. His proudest moment in high school was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout after being in Boy Scouts from a young age.
Following graduation he attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha before venturing to New York City to live life in the fast lane, with little or no restrictions, following his dreams of combining music with computer technology.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sherri Anderson, and brother, Jerrod Anderson, both of Ord; his birth mother, Kim of Normal, Ill.; two half-sisters, Kassie of Stoughton, Wis., and Joanna of Normal, Ill.; a lifelong faithful friend, Zachary Newquist of Boulder, Colo.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Anderson; grandparents, Ivan and Elda Anderson and Herman and Florence Meyer; and a special cousin, Michael Friston.