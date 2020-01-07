Nancy Vogeler, 72

NORTH LOUP — Nancy D. Vogeler, 72, of North Loup passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
A Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.; the Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy Diane was born July 29, 1947, in Ord, to Bill Jr. and Audrey (Koll) Novosad. She grew up on the family farm in the sandhills between Ord and Ericson. She sang from a young age and continued singing most of her life as a soloist and with her sisters and/or aunts, always being accompanied by her mother, Audrey. Many people over the years were blessed with her beautiful voice and perfect group harmonies at family gatherings, church, town events and various celebrations.
Nancy married Bill Vogeler in 1967, and had four children, who they raised on their family farm in North Loup.
Nancy and Bill lived a life of love, happiness and devotion. They were best friends and enjoyed most of their time together just being with family and friends. They loved taking care of their grandchildren in the summers and cheering them on while attending their sporting events. They were always present and enjoyed family reunions every summer. They also looked forward to celebrating special occasions at the horse races, eating out together and having a beverage with friends and family.
Nancy was respected as a woman of her word, always spoke her mind, and had a contagious smile and died grateful for her many blessings and loved her family dearly.
Our time with Nancy will always be treasured and her memory will be cherished by her friends and family forever.
Survivors of the immediate family include her husband of 52 years, William F. Vogeler; two daughters and a son-in-law, Darla and James Koenig of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Cynthe Vogeler of Alamogordo, N.M.; a son, Todd Vogeler, and his fiancée, Suzie DaSilva, of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Brayden and Madisen Vogeler and Jimmy and Jack Koenig; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Darlyn Jablonski, Carolyn and Mark Cummings and Janie and Mike Waddell; a brother, Ted Novosad; her beloved Vogeler sisters- and brothers-in-law; numerous, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Ryan; and a brother-in-law, Joe Jablonski.