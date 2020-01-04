NORTH LOUP — Nancy D. Vogeler, 72, of North Loup passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
