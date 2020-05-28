Nancy Knapp, 67, of Grand Island went to her Heavenly home, Sunday, May 24, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
A celebration of life service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church. Her service will be announced at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Nancy was born on Dec. 31, 1952, in Aurora, the daughter of Raymond and Melba Ann (Wilshusen) Ortegren. She was raised and received her education in Palmer.
On July 18, 1971, she was united in marriage to John W. Knapp. The couple lived for a short time in Palmer and Hastings before making Grand Island their home. Nancy worked for local real estate offices and lenders. For the past 20 years she was employed by Home Federal Bank.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, John; their children, Jason (Lorie) Knapp and Arin (JP) Parrella; grandchildren, Madison Knapp, Josie Knapp, Alexis Socha and Dré Socha; brothers, Jack (Marg) Ortegren, Gail Ortegren and Bruce (Pat) Ortegren; and sisters, Janet (Kurt) Rump and Lynette (David) Wojahn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Jackie Ortegren; son-in-law, John Socha and parents-in-law, Charlie and Maxine Knapp.
Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation.