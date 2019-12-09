Nancy Jane “Nan” Sliva, 69, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.
To honor Nancy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at 6. Nan would want those attending to wear jeans and sweatshirts.
Nan was born Nov. 6, 1950, in Grand Island, the daughter of Thomas and Lila (Wald) Sorahan. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Central Catholic High School.
On June 22, 1973, Nan married Robert “Bob” Sliva. For many years, Nan was a child provider out of her home. Generous and giving, she loved children and was also a foster parent.
Those who cherish her memory include her husband of 46 years, Bob; sons, Jeff (Stacey) Sliva and their children, Kolton, Brody and Sean of Grand Island, Timothy (Becky) Sliva and their children, Piper and Jaxon of Maplewood, Minn.; and Gavin Sliva.
She is also survived by brothers, Tom (Jan) Sorahan and Leonard (Pam) Sorahan, all of Grand Island; sisters, Kay (Keith) Kelly of Grand Island, Pat Geiger of Cushing and Phyllis (Mike) Smith of Fort Collins, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael “Mike” Sliva; brothers, Mike Sorahan and Tim Sorahan; and sister, Jeannie Stryker.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
