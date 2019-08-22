DONIPAHN — Myrna M. Roach, 79, of Doniphan died Aug. 20, 2019, at Prairie Winds Nursing Home in Doniphan.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Doniphan with pastor Tyler Hauptmeier officiating. Inurnment will be in the Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to family for later designation.
Myrna was born on Dec. 17, 1939, in Kenesaw to Edward and Emma (Harms) Aufdenkamp. She grew up in and received her education at Doniphan High School. She was united in marriage to Harold Roach on Aug. 24, 1958, in Doniphan. The family then lived in Doniphan where she was employed by Doniphan Schools.
She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church of Doniphan and the Lutheran Ladies Aide.
Survivors include her husband, Harold; son, Robert and Rhonda Roach of Doniphan; daughters, Malinda and Jim Foltz of Brewster, Kan., Lisa and Perry Roberts of Doniphan; seven grandchildren and 13 great-randchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and half-brother, Kenneth Aufdenkamp.
