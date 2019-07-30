LINCOLN — Myra M. Hale, 92, of Lincoln passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Funeral Service will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St., in Lincoln. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park.
Visitation starts at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Condolences: lincolnfh.com. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
Myra M. Hale was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Firth to Edwin and Harmina Pape.
She loved music and sang with Sweet Adelines and Lincoln Senior Chorus.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Norman) Saale; son, Jerry Johnson; grandchildren, Sean (Lori) Saale, Malia Saale and Brad Contreras; and brothers, Marvin (Loretta) Pape of Elwood and Clifford (Charlotte) Pape of Green Valley, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Lyle Johnson, and brother and sister in-law, Wayne and Kathie Pape.