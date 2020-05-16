Muritta F. Czaplewski, 93, of Grand Island died peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 14, 2020, with family at her side.
Muritta was born on the farm south of Ashton to Leo and Mary (Bendykowski) Borowiak on Feb. 26, 1927. She attended Sherman County District School No. 54, Ashton High School and Loup City High School, from which she graduated in 1943. She was employed at the Soil Conservation Service and the Sherman County Welfare Office in Loup City.
She married Benjaman Czaplewski on Sept. 3, 1949, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. They lived in Loup City, San Francisco and moved to Grand Island in 1960.
She was employed at Central Catholic High School and for the City of Grand Island as the Mayor’s Administrative Secretary and as the City Clerk.
She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and active in 4-H and Girl Scouts. She was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she was active, having served on the Parish Council; Christian Mothers; Perpetual Adoration; Altar Society; Council of Catholic Women; the Prayer Line and many other committees.
Survivors of the immediate family include four sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Ginny Czaplewski of Lincoln, Brian and Lori Czaplewski of Quincy Ill., Jeffry and Mary Czaplewski of Grand Island and Bradley and Sue of Grand Island; five daughters and three sons-in-law, Kathleen Beran of Lincoln, Deborah and Patrick Maloy of Lincoln Lori and Shawn Albert of Holdrege, Kimberly and Ron Bender of Grand Island and Mary Lynne Czaplewski of Grand Island.
Additional survivors include 23 grandchildren, Gregory, Julia, Jill, Stephanie, Benjamin, Daniel, Logan, Rachel, Rocky, Jared, Marisa, Tyler, Tiffany, Aleece, John, Ilyssa, Lauren, Kendra, Jessica, Heather, Bradley, Carly and Scott; 33 great-grandchildren, Danyel, Mckenzie, Kristin, Jaden, Maggie, Mary Kate, Garen, Kadin, Quinn, Collin, Sophia, Samantha, Cloey, Ryker, Edison, Claudia, Job, Lucy, Layne, Kendall, Grayson, Gideon, James, Aubrey, Landon, Gabriel, Owen, Hattie, Leo, Layla, Florence, Bowie and Olivia; brother, Ronald Borowiak (Marilyn); and six sisters-in-law, Vonnie Czaplewski of Saint Paul, Sandy Czaplewski of Lincoln, Loreen and Betty Czaplewski of Grand Island, Arvada Czaplewski of Omaha, and Diane Czaplewski of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjaman Czaplewski; three sisters, Delphine Czar-
nowski, Arleen Cadwallader and Deloris Enevoldsen; and an infant brother, Max.
Memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Church or Central Catholic High School.