Muritta F. Czaplewski, 93, of Grand Island, died peacefully at her home Thursday, May 14, 2020, with family at her side.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Private family visitation and vigil service will be at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Muritta’s obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
