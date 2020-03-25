WINCHESTER, Va. — Muriel Grace Behringer Simanek, 93, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Denver, Colo., and Grand Island, passed away March 23, 2020, on what would have been her 68th wedding anniversary.
Graveside inurnment, joining her husband, will be at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders and Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.
Muriel was born to Edward Herbert and Grace Peck Behringer in Brooklyn, N.Y., in May 1926. She was the only daughter, but twin sister to brother Walter Behringer.
She graduated from Bayside High School on Long Island, N.Y., and completed training as a lab technician after high school working at Rose 5th Avenue Hospital in New York City.
Muriel enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, during the Korean Conflict. During her enlistment, she was stationed stateside at Murphy Army Hospital in Waltham, Mass. She advanced her training of lab/med tech during her service. She met her future husband, Eugene Stanley Simanek, of Columbus, there as he was also a lab/med tech. They were married March 23, 1952, at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. Upon finishing her enlistment in 1953, Muriel moved to Eugene’s home state of Nebraska.
William Simanek and Edward Simanek, twin boys, were born in 1954, but unfortunately did not survive. Muriel returned to the work force as a lab tech in the Grand Island area, working until retirement in 1992. She worked for Dr. Sloss in private practice initially, then working at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant while it was active during the Vietnam era, and finally for Dr. Adamson at the Lutheran/St Francis labs as a histologist.
During those years they raised a daughter, Julie, and a son, Steven.
Upon retirement, Muriel volunteered and drove transport vans for the D.A.V., transporting veterans to appointments from the Grand Island Veterans Hospital to the veterans hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha and to include hospitals in Kansas and Missouri.
Muriel moved to Denver, Colo. to be closer to Julie and Steve and continued to volunteer for the D.A.V. and the Denver VA Hospital, earning several awards for miles driven and number of veterans transported. She continued to volunteer her entire time in Denver, until moving to Virginia in 2002.
Upon moving to Virginia, she continued to do volunteer work for the Veterans Service Office in Martinsburg, W.V., working for Robbie Robinson and staff, assisted in filing and office work. Muriel loved to travel, and drove solo — at the age of 84 — to visit friends and family in Kansas City, Mo.; Denver, Colo.; Silver City, N.M. and Tulsa, Okla. She traveled 4400 miles in three weeks round-trip with her beloved Pontiac Sunfire and a cellphone.
Muriel was a charter member of the Women in the Military Memorial in Arlington, Va., a member of the American Legion, and the local Korean War Veterans Association in Winchester, Va. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Winchester, Va., at the time of her death.
Muriel will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, John and Julie Aemmer of Winchester, Va.; her son, Steven Slade Simanek of Arvada, Colo.; granddaughter, Rachael, and two great-granddaughters. all of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Carol (Walter) Behringer of Pittsboro, N.C.; brother-in-law, Robert Simanek and his wife, Muriel, of Omaha; sister-in-law, Judy Mascarello and her husband, Frank, of Omaha; sister-in-law, Penny Schaffer of San Dimas, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
Muriel was preceeded in death by her parents; her twin sons; her husband, Eugene (1984); her twin brother, Walter (2013); and sister-in-law, Gwen Osborn of Red Oak, Iowa (2019).
