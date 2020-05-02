CENTRAL CITY — Monsignor Nelson A. Newman, 91, of Central City died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Central City Care Center.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Central City. There will be a vigil service held Sunday evening. Interment will be at the Central City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Central City.
Nelson A. Newman was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Omaha to George and Mary (Smythe) Newman. Msgr. Newman grew up in Omaha, and attended Creighton Prep High School. Following his high school graduation, Msgr. Newman attended Creighton University. He would graduate from Creighton with a bachelor’s degree, as well as earning his master’s degree in education and history in 1954.
He was ordained and began his teaching career in 1954. He would teach at West Point Central Catholic, Battle Creek, where he was also the superintendent. He then spent 10 years at Lindsay Holy Family and four years at Fullerton. He then moved to Elkhorn and, in 1993, he moved to Central City to be the priest at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He was only supposed to be in Central City for 10 years, but it became his home and would remain there until his death.
In 2006, he was honored with the title of becoming Monsignor Nelson Newman. He credits the parish more than his own accomplishments for being awarded that title.
Monsignor Newman was a classical music and movie enthusiast, along with being a food connoisseur. He was an avid traveler, getting to travel all over the world. He was able to visit Russia, England, France, and Italy, as well as many different places throughout the eastern United States. During his travels. he would always visit many museums.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ellen Newman; and his brother, Arnold Newman.