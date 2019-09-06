ORD — Minnie Skala Maly, 102, of Ord, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Kyle Campise will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Minnie was born Oct. 30, 1916, to Ignac and Anna (Moravecek) Nevrivy on a farm southwest of Ord. She grew up in Valley County where she attended rural school.
On Dec. 25, 1940, Minnie was united in marriage to Fred Skala Jr. of Ord. To this union one daughter, Carolyn, was born. Fred passed away on July 24, 1959, at the age of 47, as a result of an accident while working for the Valley County Roads Department.
On April 22, 1967, Minnie met and married Paul Maly of Ord. The couple resided on a farm northeast of Ord for twenty years. In 1987, they purchased a home in Ord where they lived until December of 2010, when they made their home at the Valley View Senior Village. Paul passed away on Oct. 11, 2015.
Minnie was a long time member of the WFLA Lodge #14 of Ord. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking kolaches and bread. In her younger years she played cards and taught herself to play songs on the piano.
Paul and Minnie enjoyed dancing to Polka music and especially enjoyed the visits from their three great-grandchildren: Kendra, Ridge and Kacia.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Ken Dzingle of Ord; a granddaughter, Chris Petska and her husband Brian of Ord; three great-grandchildren and their families, Kendra and Sam Brinkman and Rio and Brooke of Ericson, Ridge and Lindsey Petska and Jack and Axel of Ord, and Kacia and Ryan Callan and Jordyn of Ord; a sister, Lucille Bruha of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Betty Nevrivy of Arcadia; and a brother-in-law, Ernest Maly of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Fred Skala and Paul Maly; two sisters, Helen Skala and Lillian Jeratowski; a brother, Ernest Nevrivy; and other brothers and sisters-in-law.