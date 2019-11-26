FAIRBURY — Mildred L. Panec, 84, of Fairbury passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at CHI-Health St. Francis.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a service held at 7 p.m. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Fairbury United Methodist Church, 605 E St., Fairbury. Pastor Victor Peterson will officiate. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Du Bois Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.