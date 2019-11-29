FAIRBURY — Mildred L. Panec, 84, of Fairbury passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home with a service held at 7. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Fairbury United Methodist Church, 605 E St., Fairbury, NE 68352. Pastor Victor Peterson will officiate. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Du Bois Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Mildred was born on Sept. 1, 1935, at Du Bois, daughter of Emil and Lucy (Brtek) Shinn.
Mildred was raised and received her education from Du Bois. She graduated with honors as valedictorian, class of 1953.
On June 6, 1954, she was united in marriage to Albert E. Panec in Du Bois. They made their home in Grand Island in 1963 where they raised their family. Mildred was employed by Diamond Plastics for 27 years, retiring in April 2001. Her husband, Al, died on March 15, 2011.
Mildred was united in marriage to William J. Panec on Oct. 6, 2012. For the last seven years, she made Fairbury her home.
Mildred was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island and, more recently, Fairbury United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking kolaches and other favorites for church events and family gatherings.
Mildred felt gardening was very therapeutic and loved to care for her extensive flower and vegetable gardens. Much of her produce was saved for canning in the fall. She was an avid Nebraska Huskers fan and just as dedicated to all of the events her grandchildren were involved in. She had a giving heart and was ready to help at a moment’s notice.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Panec of Fairbury; children, Albert R. Panec of Iowa, William (Monika) Panec of Juniata, and Dawn Panec of Grand Island; sister, Alice Albers of Melrose Park, Ill.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; and brother, Ernest Shinn.
Memorials are designated to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org).
