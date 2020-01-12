Mildred “Midge” Miller, 95, of Grand Island died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Cremation will take place following the service. Burial of ashes will be in Millerton, Pa.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Midge was born on April 21, 1924, at Canton, Pa., the daughter of T. Edwin and Agnes (Wilcox) Smith. She was raised in the northern Pennsylvania and southern New York area, receiving her education in Canton, Pa.
During World War II, she worked for Remington Rand on the Norden Bomb Site fabrication. She was a member of AWVS during the war. On March 27, 1948, she was united in marriage to Robert H. “Bob” Miller. They were a military family living worldwide.
Midge loved cats and they loved her. At one time she had more than 20 fur babies. Mischief still lives with her daughter in Grand Island. She also enjoyed include painting landscapes, sewing, working crossword puzzles and shopping at thrift stores. Most of all, she enjoyed her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Jim and Linda Miller of Elgin, Texas, Tom and Joyce Miller of Elgin, S.C., Sandie and Jerry Czarnick of Grand Island, Susan and Rick Mansur of Asheville, N.C., and Jeff and April Miller of Brevard, N.C.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob, in 2001; a brother, Francis “Bud”; a sister, Dorothy “Dot”; a granddaughter, Jerilynn; and great-granddaughters, Alex and Ashley.