CENTRAL CITY — Mildred Irene Beck, 88, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bureau Cemetery by Pierce Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Mildred was born on Nov. 5, 1931, in Arcadia to Owen and Gladys (Creeman) John. She grew up in rural Silver Creek. She met Roger at Havens near Silver Creek. She lived with Roger’s family for a few years as Roger farmed. The couple then moved to O’Neill and then back to Central City in 1963. They purchased a farm east of Central City, where Mildred remained until moving to Merrick Manor in 2012, then to Cottonwood, and in 2015 to Litzenberg Long Term Care.
Mildred was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City, where she sang in the choir. She was very active in women’s extension clubs. She was a seamstress and a 4-H leader. She was also a great cook and baker. She would often cook for the hired help on the farm.
She is survived by two sons, John Beck of Broomfield, Colo., and Jerry and Linda Beck of Central City; a daughter, Charlene Beck of Arvada, Colo.; six grandchildren, Jason Beck, Jenni Hinkle, Josh Beck, Katie Batenhorst, Casey Beck and Carrie Beck; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ramona Hurlburt of Bellevue, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Glenn, Darwin, and Dwain John; a sister, Darlene Trueman; and an infant great-grandson, Isaac Beck.