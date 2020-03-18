LOUP CITY — Michael John “Mike” Spotanski, 54, of Loup City, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, at his home.
Mike’s funeral mass and visitation have been canceled due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A private family burial has been planned. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Please pray for his family at this very difficult time. Leave them a message and condolences at www.petersfuneralhome.net.
