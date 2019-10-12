NORTH LOUP — Michael “Mike” Spotanski, 29, of North Loup died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, as a result of an accident in Ord.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Rockville, with lunch to follow at the Boelus Civic Center in Boelus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, with a vigil service to be held at 7, also at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Spotanski family. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Spotanski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Michael Scott Spotanski was born Dec. 14, 1989, at Grand Island to Richard R. and Cheryl (Bishop) Spotanski. He grew up in Boelus and graduated from Centura High School in 2008.
Michael loved farming. He worked for Caspersen Farms in Howard County and for Larry White in North Loup. He was very good at restoring tractors. Michael always put his children first, and loved spending time with them. He was a member of the North Loup Fire Department. His other hobbies included anything in the outdoors — boating, fishing, camping and hunting.
Michael is survived by his three children: son, Ethan, and daughters, Paytan and Gracelynn, all of North Loup; special friend, Misty Smith of Ord and her children, Gage, Hailee and Tyson; father, Richard (Patricia) Spotanski of Boelus; mother, Cheryl Spotanski of Grand Island; brothers, Dane (Amanda) Spotanski of Grand Island and their children, Brody and Tia; Kyle (Andrea) Spotanski of Cairo and their children Tyler and Haley; Gregory (Talana) Spotanski of Phoenix, Ariz., and their children Hannah, Regan and Brooklyn; Richard Jr. (Angie) Spotanski of Boelus and their children Rylee, Ashtyn and Adeline; maternal grandfather, Russell Hatt of Dannenbrog; stepsister, Lori (Charlie) Wortman of Ogallala; stepbrothers, Bruce (Peggy) Moe of North Platte and Dale (Jody) Moe of Fredrick, Colo.; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Hatt, and paternal grandfather, Stanley (Helen) Spotanski.