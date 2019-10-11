NORTH LOUP — Michael “Mike” Spotanski, 29 of North Loup, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, as a result of an accident in Ord.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Father Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the mass. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Rockville, with lunch to follow at the Boelus Civic Center in Boelus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, with a Vigil Service at 7 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Spotanski family. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Spotanski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.