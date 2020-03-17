LOUP CITY — Michael John “Mike” Spotanski, 54, of Loup City died Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his family, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton, with graveside military honors by American Legion Post 108 of Ashton and U.S. Army National Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a vigil service at 7. Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.
Mike was born on April 13, 1965, at Loup City, the son of Alozy M. and Darlene A. (Dembowski) Spotanski. He attended St. Francis Parochial School in Ashton and graduated from Loup City High School in 1983.
After graduation he worked at Monfort’s in Grand Island for three years. In January 1987, he joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and was discharged in January 1989.
He was united in marriage to Karen A. Petersen on Aug. 27, 1987, at Loup City.
He worked for Trotter Fertilizer and then surveyed the Fullerton irrigation canals. In April 1993, he began working for the Farwell Irrigation District, where he worked for 13 years. He then worked for BNSF Railroad for a while and returned to Farwell Irrigation District, where he worked the rest of his life. During this time, he also was a cattle and sheep rancher.
Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a passion for being with his family and watching his grandchildren grow.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton and the Polish Heritage Center, of which he was a former board member. He was also a board member of the Lower Loup Surface Water Association.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Loup City; daughter, Cassandra Spotanski and fiancé, Marc Jackson, of Loup City; sons and fiancées, Wesley Spotanski and Jami Mroczek of Loup City and Heath Spotanski and Torrie Wilkinson of Ashton; three grandchildren, Cooper and Chase Spotanski and DeBurg Jackson; his parents, Alozy and Darlene Spotanski of Loup City; siblings and spouses, Mark and Teresa Spotanski of Sweetwater, Melanie and Tim Jonak of Rockville, Michele and Glen Killion of St. Paul, Mitch and Jodi Spotanski of Loup City, Maria and Mike Curlo of Ashton and Marti Jo and Lance Heikel of Hazard; in-laws, Jim and Pat Petersen of Loup City; sisters-in-law and spouses, Kim and Rick Garner of York, Kristi and Mark Lingle of Fremont, Kathy Petersen of Denver and Kelly Luetkenhaus of Wahoo; brother-in-law and spouse, Kevin and Kimberlyn Petersen of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was welcomed into heaven by his grandparents, John and Martha Spotanski and Frank and Josephine Dembowski.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Grace Foundation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Mike’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.