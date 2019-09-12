KEARNEY — Michael J. “Mike” Josjor, 55, of Kearney passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Grace Fellowship Church, with Pastor Mitch Ivey officiating. Burial will be in the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Online condolences may be submitted at www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was born Dec. 4, 1963, in National City, Calif., to Theodore “Ted” and Phyllis (Shipley) Josjor. He received his GED from Ogallala.
Mike married Sharee Weaver on Nov. 17, 1998, in Ord. They moved to Kearney in 1999. He worked at Midas and at Cooperative Producers Inc. as a service writer. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Kearney. Mike was an avid fisherman, Husker and NASCAR fan, stein collector, and gearhead who enjoyed tinkering in the garage. He also enjoyed camping and smoking meat for his family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sharee Josjor of Kearney; sons, Dustin Michael Josjor and wife, Liz, of Holdrege, Dustin Lee Josjor and wife, Tammy, of Sequim, Wash., Bryan Josjor of Kearney and Brandon Josjor and wife, Jenna, of Kearney; daughter, Haylee Mason of Hastings; grandchildren, Xialus, Xarian, Gracie, Daelyn, Finley and Dakota Josjor; mother, Phyllis Reed, and Mick Nichols of Ogallala; brother, Bob Josjor and wife, Shannon, of Ogallala; sisters, Deb Ritter and Gary Larson of Grand Island and Michele Kugler and husband, Ron, of Ogallala.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Ted Josjor; sister, Stephanie Marie; sons, Korey and Casey Josjor; grandparents; and uncle, Ed Shipley.